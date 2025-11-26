Trump Hits Millions of Tourists With a National Park Price Spike

A new ‘America first’ initiative will see international tourists forced to pay over three times more than U.S. residents to visit national parks next year, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced. The plan makes non-residents to “pay a higher rate to help support the care and maintenance of America’s parks,” the department said. Under the new policy, the annual “America the Beautiful” pass will jump from $80 to $250 for foreign travelers. The 11 most popular parks, including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, will charge international visitors an additional $100 fee per person, on top of standard entrance costs for visitors without the annual pass. The price for a domestic annual pass remains unchanged at $80. In a video announcing the initiative on X, Burgum said the price hike ensures overseas travelers “contribute their fair share to help preserve and maintain these treasured places.” The administration also announced plans for several “resident-only patriotic fee-free days” on various public holidays throughout 2026, including Flag Day, which the statement notes also happens to be President Trump’s birthday.

Axios