Trump Revives Plan to Dismantle Obamacare if Elected in 2024
‘TERMINATE IT’
Former President Donald Trump said he is “seriously looking at alternatives” to the Affordable Care Act if he returns to the White House, reigniting his longstanding crusade against former President Barack Obama’s signature health-care law. Trump’s failed effort in 2017 to repeal the health-care law was blasted at the time over the prospect of millions of Americans losing their health insurance. “We had a couple of Republican Senators who campaigned for 6 years against it, and then raised their hands not to terminate it,” he wrote in reference to the late Senator John McCain’s successful effort to block the repeal of Obamacare. “It was a low point for the Republican Party, but we should never give up!” Now, a year out from the election, Trump stares down the possibility of a return to power with a more ambitious agenda and no McCain to block his effort.