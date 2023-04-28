Trump Hugs and Kisses QAnon-Loving Rioter Who Wants Most of Congress Executed
FAST FRIENDS
From Russian President Vladimir Putin to white nationalist Nick Fuentes, former President Donald Trump has said kind words about some pretty unsavory people. But he may have outdone himself Thursday at a campaign stop in New Hampshire, when he embraced Micki Larson-Olson, who served prison time for storming the Capitol and said she “would like a front seat of Mike Pence being executed.” Trump went on to kiss Larson-Olson on the cheek and call her “terrific.” Larson-Olson, who had driven 2,000 miles from Texas and donned a garish QAnon superhero outfit for the event, was over the moon, saying, “If I were to imagine what it would be like to hug Jesus Christ—not that I'm saying President Trump is Jesus Christ—but, just, you know, if I was to imagine what it would be like to hug Jesus Christ, that's what it felt like for me.” Larson-Olson, who said every lawmaker who voted to certify the 2020 election should be executed, was sentenced to 180 days in prison for her role in the insurrection and says she has “absolutely no regrets.”