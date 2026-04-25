Trump Humiliated as Epstein Video Projected on DC Hotel Before His Big Night

Jeffrey Epstein is looming over President Donald Trump’s big night.

Trump has been trolled yet again for his friendship with the late sex offender, this time with an image being projected on the building where he will appear at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington on Saturday.

The protest was orchestrated by the British group Led By Donkeys. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

Images of Trump and Epstein, along with several snippets from the Epstein files, have been projected onto the side of the Washington Hilton along Connecticut Avenue—first spotted on Friday night.

The protest was orchestrated by Led By Donkeys, a British political campaign group that pulled the same stunt when Trump visited Windsor Castle for a state visit to the United Kingdom last fall.

It called on President Donald Trump to "end the cover-up." Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

“Dear President Trump, this building is the Washington Hilton Hotel. You’ll soon be arriving here as the guest of honor at the White House correspondence dinner,” the group said in a clip posted to social media. “But the fact is, you, the President of the United States, are right now engaged in a massive cover-up of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.”

The two-minute video called out the Trump administration for neglecting to release all of the Epstein files and for redacting the names of powerful people in the disgraced financier’s circle.

The clip showed several images of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

The video also highlighted several emails from the Epstein files, including one in which Epstein told his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, “I want you to realize that the dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.”

Another email was sent by Epstein to Trump biographer Michael Wolff, who co-hosts the Daily Beast podcast Inside Trump’s Head.

“Of course he knew about the girls,” Epstein wrote, referring to Trump.

One email from Epstein read, "Of course he knew about the girls." Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

The group also played a clip of Trump accusing his former pal of “stealing” Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most outspoken victims, and describing the pedophile as “a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

The video concluded with a blistering message for Trump.

“You lied about it, like you’ve lied about so many aspects of your relationship with Epstein,” it said. “The fact is, Mr. President, you knew. Release the files. End the cover-up now.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During Trump’s visit to the UK in September, Led By Donkeys projected photos of the former friends onto the historic Windsor Castle.

An image of Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was similarly projected onto Windsor Castle last year. Phil Noble/REUTERS

Protesters affiliated with the Stop Trump Coalition also gathered to protest the American president on his trip abroad, chanting: “Say it loud, say it clear: Donald Trump, not welcome here.”

Trump is expected to face off with reporters at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner for the first time this weekend. The glitzy event is typically attended by the sitting president, but Trump skipped it every year during his first term.