Politics

Trump Humiliated as Epstein Past Haunts Him in Hometown

HOMETOWN HERO?

Home is where the hate is.

Laura Esposito
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Donald Trump on America Reads the Bible in April.
screen grab

Donald Trump’s hometown isn’t letting him forget his roots. Or his former friends.

Activists, politicians, and New Yorkers of all kinds are gathering in Manhattan’s tony Tribeca neighborhood for a 24-hour marathon live reading of the Epstein files.

Earlier this month, an art gallery was transformed into the “Donald J. Trump & Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room,” where every document the federal government has released related to Epstein—arguably the country’s most infamous pedophile—can be found. The free installation will close on May 20, but not without a theatrical farewell.

Visitors look at a timeline of events at the "Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room", a tribute to the survivors and victims of Epstein's crimes, where 3.5 million pages, 3,437 bound volumes of the Epstein files are displayed in New York City on May 11, 2026. The pop-up exhibit created by the non-profit the Institute for Primary Facts will run through May 21. The Epstein saga has continued to roil American and British politics, as documents related to the expansive investigation into the financier's life have been released in previous months. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
A tribute to the survivors of Epstein's cries is on display in one of New York's toniest neighborhoods. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Dreamed up by Democratic political commentator Eliza Orlins and two nonprofit organizations—the Save America Movement and the Institute for Primary Facts—the goal is to read aloud “1,400 minutes of testimony for the 1,400 [Epstein] victims bound into nearly 4,000 books of evidence.”

“This is a refusal to look away,” a spokesperson for the collaboration wrote on the group’s website, where the event is being livestreamed. “Last week, survivors testified under oath at West Palm Beach City Hall, three miles from the mansion where many of the crimes occurred. The national press barely covered it.”

The exhibit also highlights the bond between Trump and Epstein, who allegedly described Trump as his “closest friend” for a decade.

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES - MAY 08: 3.5 million pages, 3,437 volumes, and 17,000 pounds of the released and partially redacted Epstein files are displayed at 'the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room', built by the nonprofit organization, Institute for Primary Facts in Tribeca, New York City, U.S., on Friday, May 8, 2026 (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
3.5 million pages, 3,437 volumes, and 17,000 pounds of the released and partially redacted Epstein files are displayed at 'the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room'. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

A blown-up version of one of the now-infamous photos of Trump and Epstein is visible immediately upon entering the gallery, accompanied by a documented timeline of their camaraderie.

Just a few hours after the event kicked off on Monday, several notable speakers had already made appearances, including liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch, former Trump appointee Miles Taylor, and independent journalist Aaron Parnas.

Jennifer Welch was one of the first readers of the 24-hour marathon.
Jennifer Welch was one of the first readers of the 24-hour marathon. screenshot/epsteinfillibuster.com/epsteinfillibuster.com

The event will continue until Tuesday at noon and is being held about a 15-minute walk from the prison cell where Epstein took his own life in 2019. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the gallery.

That such a gallery debuted in the city that made Trump may be a blow to the president, who was born in Queens and spent seven decades of his life in the Big Apple—and almost just as long hyper-fixated on Manhattan.

“I believed, perhaps to an irrational degree, that Manhattan was always going to be the best place to live – the center of the world,” Trump—or his ghost writer— wrote in The Art of the Deal.

Later, the borough wasn’t exactly the best place to live—for Trump, at least. Manhattanites protested outside Trump Tower and stripped his name from buildings after he was elected in 2016.

People, holding banners, gather outside Trump Tower to denounce U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to send military troops to New York City on September 13, 2025 in New York, United States. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Trump doesn't exactly feel the love in New York these days. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump, 79, has insisted that he and Epstein were never close friends. He has asserted that he distanced himself from the late financier after he was placed on the sex offender registry in 2008, shortly after he pleaded guilty to a charge of solicitation of prostitution with a minor.

Still, his Department of Justice has been heavily criticized for its handling of the release of the Epstein files, with some 2.5 million documents remaining classified. The botched rollout has been described by many as a violation of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump reluctantly signed into law in November.

Laura Esposito

Laura Esposito

Breaking News Reporter

laura.esposito@thedailybeast.com

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