CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Trump Hypes Coronavirus Test FDA Warns May Give False Negatives
‘IT’S A GREAT TEST’
Read it at Politico
President Donald Trump said Friday that a test for the coronavirus used by the White House is “a great test,” despite the Food and Drug Administration issuing a warning about the test’s accuracy the day prior. “It’s a very quick test, and it can always be very rapidly double-checked if you’re testing positive or negative,” Trump said. The test, Abbott Laboratories’ ID NOW, produces results in just 15 minutes, but research has cast doubts on its accuracy, particularly with regards to false negatives. A study from New York University found that the test may miss anywhere from a third to half of positive cases compared to a rival test. Abbott has disputed the research, and the findings have yet to be peer-reviewed.