Donald Trump: ‘I Give My Regards’ to Breonna Taylor’s Family
CONDOLENCES
President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the family of Breonna Taylor on Thursday afternoon. Speaking to reporters, the commander in chief said, “I think it’s a sad thing, and I give my regards to the family of Breonna. I also think it's so sad what's happening with everything about that case, including law enforcement. So many people suffering, so many people needlessly suffering.” A grand jury returned charges against one of the three officers involved in Taylor’s death Wednesday for firing his gun into the neighboring apartments, but no one faced charges for her death. Protests erupted across the country in response. Trump said he was “prepared to work together” with Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to resolve the unrest. Later the same day, he tweeted in apparent support of law enforcement, “LAW AND ORDER!”