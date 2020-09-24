CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Donald Trump: ‘I Give My Regards’ to Breonna Taylor’s Family

    CONDOLENCES

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Joshua Roberts/Getty

    President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the family of Breonna Taylor on Thursday afternoon. Speaking to reporters, the commander in chief said, “I think it’s a sad thing, and I give my regards to the family of Breonna. I also think it's so sad what's happening with everything about that case, including law enforcement. So many people suffering, so many people needlessly suffering.” A grand jury returned charges against one of the three officers involved in Taylor’s death Wednesday for firing his gun into the neighboring apartments, but no one faced charges for her death. Protests erupted across the country in response. Trump said he was “prepared to work together” with Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to resolve the unrest. Later the same day, he tweeted in apparent support of law enforcement, “LAW AND ORDER!”

    Read it at The Courier-Journal