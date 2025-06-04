Trump Ignores Musk Drama in First Posts Since Bombshell Jabs
Donald Trump chose not to acknowledge Elon Musk in his first posts on Truth Social after the billionaire went nuclear on the president’s signature spending bill. The president posted several times in the early hours of Wednesday morning, discussing matters that did not involve the former DOGE boss. In one post, he praised China’s President Xi Jinping, but lamented that he is “VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!” In another, he celebrated what he claimed was the “BEST MAY IN 30 YEARS” for the U.S. And in a third, he attacked his predecessor, Joe Biden, over the autopen controversy he’s been pushing. It marked a rare moment of restraint from a president known for his forceful retaliation. Musk had been trashing Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” throughout the day after calling it a “disgusting abomination” in a Tuesday afternoon post. At time of writing, Trump had not directly responded to the broadside, although his White House press secretary said in her afternoon briefing the president “already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn’t change the president’s opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill and he’s sticking to it.”