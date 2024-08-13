Donald Trump: ‘Illegal Immigration Saved My Life’

One of the stranger moments in Donald Trump’s X interview with Elon Musk on Monday night came when the former president declared: “Illegal immigration saved my life.”

Trump made the comment while discussing the assassination attempt he survived last month at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Musk invited Trump to talk about the chart presented during the rally which Trump turned to look at as the gunman opened fire, a small movement which the Republican nominee claims saved him from a fatal shot to the head.

“The sort of slide that got you to turn that saved your life, really, was the illegal immigration slide,” Musk said. “Maybe it’s worth talking about that slide.”

“Illegal immigration saved my life, you’re right,” Trump replied, getting a big laugh out of the Tesla billionaire. He went on to say the “bullet came whizzing by, hitting my ear,” claiming that it was “an act of God” and a “miracle” that the chart was displayed at the right moment.

“What were you about to say about illegal immigration before you were rudely interrupted?” Musk asked.

“Well I was going to say how good the numbers were,” Trump answered. “By the way, we’re going back to Butler, and we’re gonna go back in October. We’re all set up, and we’re—the people are fantastic in Butler.”

When he returns to Butler, Trump said he’ll probably start his speech with: “As I was saying prior to being so horribly interrupted...”

Trump has vowed to launch the largest mass deportation operation in U.S. history if he wins the election in November. Musk has also called for stronger action on the border while also accusing the Biden administration of “importing voters” and “creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants,” claiming that it’s “probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11.”

In his X interview, Musk shared his belief that “most people who are illegal immigrants are actually good.”

“But you can’t tell a difference unless there’s a solid vetting of who comes across the border,” he added.