Trump Inadvertently Praises Newsom and Harris in San Francisco Diss
EATING HIS WORDS
San Francisco “was a great city 15 years ago,” Donald Trump said during a largely unscripted press conference at his New Jersey golf club Thursday afternoon, even though two prominent Democrats he has been criticizing frequently—California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Vice President Kamala Harris—were mayor and district attorney at the time, respectively. “As the attorney general, [Harris] destroyed California, along with Gavin Newsom,” Trump said, referring to Harris’ role as the state’s top law enforcement officer from 2011 to 2017. Trump pronounced Gov. Newsom’s name as “new-scum,” signaling his feelings for him. “And San Francisco, you know, was a great city 15 years ago. Now it’s considered almost unlivable. You can’t live there,” Trump added. “And she’s going to do the same thing to our country.” Newsom was mayor from 2004 to 2011, and Harris the city’s district attorney over the same span.