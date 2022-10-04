Donald Trump Wades Into Herschel Walker Abortion Controversy
Donald Trump has—unsurprisingly—waded into the controversy surrounding The Daily Beast’s exclusive report on Monday that anti-abortion absolutist and GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker once paid for a girlfriend’s abortion. Walker, who was handpicked by Trump to run against incumbent Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, is “being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media, and obviously, the Democrats,” Trump complained in a statement posted Tuesday to his flailing social media platform, Truth Social. Ignoring the tsunami of credible accusations that have emerged against Walker from people such as his son, including claims that the former football great threatened to kill members of his own family, Trump said he believes Walker’s denials and claimed he has “heard many horrible things about” Warnock, without any evidence to back it up. “[When] you see the name Herschel Walker when voting, it will be very hard to resist,” the twice-impeached ex-president went on. “Don’t!”