Trump Is Becoming ‘David Duke Without the Baggage’

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

The New Abnormal co-hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy say Donald Trump’s latest remarks about undocumented immigrants “poisoning the blood of our country” show he is no longer just playing footsie with white supremacists but fully embracing them.

“There is literally no way to listen to that and not hear white supremacy,” Moodie says. “I don’t know what pretzel the Republicans would try and put themselves into but again we can go back to earlier and they nominated a man who said, ‘I’m David Duke without the baggage.’”

“He has gotten over the past six months or so... His illusions have gotten more and more straight-up like alt-right QAnon. It’s unreal,” Levy added.

Both agreed that Trump is continuing to sound more and more “Hitler-y.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast

Plus, Katherine Stewart, author of the book The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism, talks about how Trump has aligned himself with religious nationalists, who have cast themselves as the most persecuted group in America.

“They’re weaponizing all of this grievance and supporting Trump has become a test of these basic loyalties. This is why he’s survived so many scandals,” she says.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.