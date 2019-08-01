Donald Trump Is Burning the Constitution, and the Biggest Villain at the Democratic Debate Was… Barack Obama?!

First of all: Did this second round of debates change anything?

Maybe. We’ll see the polls starting over the weekend. If anything, my guess is that Joe Biden may tick down, and Elizabeth Warren may tick up, although who knows these things? Will any of the second-tier people gain ground? Perhaps. But earth-shaking change seems unlikely; ratings seems to have been really low (8.7 million on the first night, I don’t yet know about the second), and we didn’t learn a lot about any of them that we didn’t know.

I did however learn a really interesting thing: Barack Obama was apparently a Republican.