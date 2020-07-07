Trump Is Encouraging Kanye to Run for President in 2024
President Donald Trump thinks Kanye West could make a good presidential candidate in 2024. In a White House interview, Trump said the rapper’s recent proclamation of his political ambitions was “very interesting,” but he noted that the deadline for declaring a presidential bid has passed in many states. “If he did it, he would have to view this as a trial run for what’s going to happen in four years,” Trump said, adding that it “would be a great trial run.” The two are friendly with one another, and the fashion designer has visited Trump and donned the president’s famous MAGA hat. West tweeted Saturday that he would run for president in 2020, though he hasn’t put together a campaign staff or made necessary filings. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States. 2020Vision,” the musician wrote.