Donald Trump Is Holding a Giuliani Fundraiser for $100K a Ticket: Report
BILLS, BILLS, BILLS
Former US President Trump will headline a $100,000 per person fundraiser to aid in the legal defense of his one-time personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, according to The New York Times national political correspondent Shane Goldmacher. The Sept. 7 event will be held at the Trump National Golf Club in in Bedminster, New Jersey, an invite posted by Goldmacher said. The ticket buys fans a “round table” and dinner with the former president and Giuliani, both of whom are expected to surrender to Fulton County authorities in Georgia this week on charges surrounding their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. CNN reported earlier this week that Giuliani, desperate for cash, met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in April to discuss financial help but that Trump “only agreed to cover a small fee from a data vendor hosting Giuliani’s records.” Lawyers for Giuliani confirmed in a court filing this month that he “is having financial difficulties.”