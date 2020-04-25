Donald Trump Is Living Groundhog Day in Reverse--and We’re All Stuck in His Nightmare

This week the president went from peddling deadly hydroxychloroquine as a game changer to promoting the idea of bleach taken internally as a cure. It will also kill you, but more quickly.

The next day, Trump tells us he was being sarcastic, as his worst remarks, like roughing up protesters, loving Wikileaks, wanting to stay in office for 10 years, all are when challenged. For those who don’t process irony, Lysol issued an immediate warning not to ingest its product—in case the skull and crossbones on the container isn’t enough.

As for the phony cure, Trump was unapologetic. “Obviously there have been some very good reports and perhaps this one’s not a good report—but we’ll be looking at it.”