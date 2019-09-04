Donald Trump Is Misogyny’s Poster Child — and Half of America Loves Him for It

While Donald Trump is golfing and pretending to be obsessed with Hurricane Dorian, or at least obsessed with seeming like he’s obsessed about Hurricane Dorian because that’s what he thinks a normal president would do, there may be a bigger, more annoying storm on the horizon. His old foe Stormy Daniels may once again torment him. The Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee want to hold hearings into the president’s hush money use during the campaign. They even want to call Stormy Daniels to testify.

This is all fine. But it just makes me wonder for the thousandth time why this wasn’t a bigger story when it came out months ago. After all, “Democrats say they believe there is already enough evidence to name Trump as a co-conspirator in the episode that resulted in his former attorney, Michael Cohen, pleading guilty to two campaign finance charges,” writes The Washington Post.

And let’s not forget Cohen ended up in jail for his role in the scandal. It all happened a little more than a year ago, when “Cohen admitted guilt in two campaign finance violations related to the Daniels and [Karen] McDougal payments. The Daniels payment resulted in a charge of making an excessive campaign contribution, since the $130,000 he spent was more than the $2,700 he was allowed to give to the campaign.” You may remember this story; it dominated about one and a half news-cycles and ended when we were all distracted by something else—war with Iran, nuking hurricanes, or Rudy saying something insane.