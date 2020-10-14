CHEAT SHEET
    'Not Happy': Trump Won't Say if He'll Keep Barr on as Attorney General

    ‘TOO EARLY’

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Tom Brenner/Reuters

    President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to answer whether he would keep William Barr on as attorney general for a potential second term, saying only that he is “not happy.” Trump was quoted telling Newsmax, “Can’t comment on that, it’s too early. I’m not happy, with all of the evidence I had, I can tell you that. I am not happy.” The day before, reports emerged of the Justice Department concluding a probe commissioned by Barr into the Obama-era “unmasking” of individuals named in national security documents, a practice Trump and other conservatives painted as a malignant political conspiracy. However, the Justice Department found no evidence of wrongdoing and declined to release its report publicly or file any charges.

