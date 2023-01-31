Trump Is ‘Strapped for Campaign Cash’ After 2024 Launch
SCRAMBLING
Ex-President Donald Trump has been having a hard time of raising funds since launching his 2024 bid for the White House, according to numbers NBC News first reported. Through his campaign and joint fundraising committee, Trump collected about $9.5 million during the last six weeks of 2022, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News. His slow start has prompted his campaign to bring on the firm Campaign Inbox to his digital fundraising team, hoping to grab funds from small donors. Republican sources told NBC News that announcing his bid just after rough midterms for the party, donor fatigue, and his Facebook absence—which is about to end—helped lead to the financial struggle. “If you want a big fundraising pop when you announce your campaign, you don’t do it right after an election where all your donors are burned out from being bombarded by fundraising asks and you don’t have a great track record to show for it,” Eric Wilson, a Republican digital fundraising consultant not with Trump’s campaign, told NBC News.