Donald Trump Is the One Man Who Created All This Chaos

Hurricanes Helene and Milton were just the latest major events to be riddled with MAGA conspiracy theories; even targeting FEMA, who has been aiding those that have been harmed in North Carolina.

And as The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie rattles off a list of fake MAGA talking points that have made headlines in recent years–including Springfield, Ohio and violence against Asian Americans during COVID–she wants to know when his supporters will “connect the dots.”

“This is not a coincidence. This is not an accident,” Moodie says. “Donald Trump is a person who thrives off of chaos and wants nothing more than violence… I’ve said this so many times, that the more that it seems as if this race is close or that he could lose like he did in 2020, the more dangerous and violent he is going to become. And that is exactly what we’re seeing.”

“When is it going to be just very f—ing clear that Donald Trump is the cause of increased violence in this country? That political violence has been at an all time high since Donald Trump came down that escalator?”

Plus! David Noll, a professor of Law at Rutgers Law School and co-author of the new book, Vigilante Nation: How State-Sponsored Terror Threatens Our Democracy, and the idea behind it.

Then, journalist Gareth Gore joins the show to talk about his new book, Opus: The Cult of Dark Money, Human Trafficking, and Right-Wing Conspiracy inside the Catholic Church and provides the real history of this secretive, ultra-conservative Catholic group.

