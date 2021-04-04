Trump Issues Bizarre, Rage-Filled ‘Happy Easter’ Message Calling for Boycott
‘NEVER SUBMIT’
Donald Trump issued a statement Saturday stoking the fires of the cultural and political war over Georgia’s restrictive new voting law before half-heartedly wishing supporters a happy Easter. The ex-president had called for a boycott of Major League Baseball on Friday, and he widened that directive over the weekend to include half a dozen companies that expressed disapproval of the legislation, including Coca-Cola, Delta, ViacomCBS, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck. President Joe Biden had urged the MLB to pull its All-Star Game from Atlanta over the new legislation, and the league did so on Friday. Trump wrote, “Never submit, never give up! The Radical Left will destroy our country if we let them. We will not become a Socialist Nation. Happy Easter!” Trump also continued to flog the lie that the November presidential election was stolen.