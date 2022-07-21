Trump Clan Gathers to Mourn Ivana at NYC Funeral
‘DRENCHED WITH TEARS’
Donald Trump appeared somber at the funeral of his ex-wife Ivana, held Wednesday in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The businesswoman and former model’s casket, draped in purple cloth, was surrounded by thousands of red roses and 73 lit candles—one for each year the socialite had lived before her death last Thursday. A large, gold-framed image of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover, emblazoned with the title “Ivana Be A Star,” stood next to the altar, according to the New York Post. “The room was filled with joy and drenched with tears,” gossip columnist R. Couri Hay told People. Though the former president did not speak, the three adult children he shared with Ivana did deliver their own eulogies. “Growing up, my mother didn’t tell me a woman could do anything she wanted to—she showed me,” Ivanka said, according to the Post, adding later, “My mother once told me there was nothing she couldn’t do in heels.”