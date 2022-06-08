Ivanka, Don Jr. and Dad Will Finally Testify Under Oath in NY’s Trump Org Probe
NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH
According to a court filing from the New York Attorney General’s Office, Donald Trump will finally testify under oath on July 15 in New York’s civil probe of the Trump Organization’s business practices. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump will also testify, the filing notes. New York Attorney General Letitia James previous said her office has found evidence that the family’s businesses may have valued assets in a “fraudulent or misleading” way in order to get tax benefits and loans. Trump was ordered to testify in February but gas filed countless appeals, with his lawyers arguing that his testimony in the civil case could be used against him in a parallel criminal investigation. He lost an appeal in late May and is now required to sit for a deposition beginning on the 15th and ending the following week.