Trump and Kushner May Have Leveraged Presidency to Get Saudi Money
KISSING THE RING
Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, have both found themselves flush with Saudi money since they left the White House, according to The Washington Post—raising potential conflict concerns ahead of 2024. Filings with the Securities and Exchanges Commission showed Kushner took $2 billion from a Saudi investment fund chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, employing a tactic that (initially) shielded its foreign source. Trump himself has hosted Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournaments, while his company negotiated a $4 billion agreement with a Saudi firm to develop a Trump-branded golf resort in Oman. Trump and Kushner developed a close relationship with the Saudi regime during their time in the White House, including even after Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. “I think it was an obvious opportunity for them to build their Rolodexes,” ex-Trump official John Bolton told the Post. A Trump spokesperson, meanwhile, claimed the former president simply used his “superior negotiating skills” on America’s behalf.