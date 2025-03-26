Trumpland

Don Jr. Caught With Photos of His Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle During Livestream

WHERE IS BETTINA???

President Donald Trump’s son doesn’t seem to be completely over ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle

Jasmine Venet
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Jasmine Venet

Jasmine Venet

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Seeks Revenge on MSNBC Legal Analyst in New Executive Order
William Vaillancourt
MediaTrump Blows Huge Hole in Adviser’s Excuse for War Plan Leak
William Vaillancourt
TrumplandJournalist Publishes Every Damning Text from War Plans Leak
Dan Ladden-Hall
TrumplandMembers of Signal War Group Chat Are Being Sued Over Bombshell Leak
Yasmeen Hamadeh
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell