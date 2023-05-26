Donald Trump Jr. Accidentally Insults His Father in Embarrassing Mix-up
OFF-SCRIPT
Donald Trump Jr. made an unfortunate mix-up on his online show, Triggered With Don Jr., on Thursday, accidentally swapping his father’s name with that of his 2024 opponent, Ron DeSantis. The gaffe came during a rant about the Florida governor’s “DeSaster” Twitter Spaces campaign launch. Don Jr. took aim at DeSantis for “basically reading, like, an op-ed what he was going to do.” But just minutes into his speech declaring Desantis’ “failure to launch,” Trump Jr. appeared to mix up his own words: “Once you actually put out the facts I think a different image is going to emerge... Trump has the charisma of a mortician, and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look an Olympian.” Trump Jr. pauses for a moment after the mix-up, but continues on, later claiming DeSantis is a flip-flopper who continues to dodge questions surrounding his stance on Ukraine.
Don Jr. also ripped DeSantis for his “nasal and effeminie voice,” claiming “it was that bad.”