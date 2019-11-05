Donald Trump Jr. brought the book tour for his latest screed, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, to Fox & Friends Tuesday morning. And while he mostly fielded the softest of softballs from the hosts, he did get one question that seemed to throw him a bit.

“True or false: Your dad asked you to stop tweeting during the election,” Brian Kilmeade said about midway through junior’s appearance.

After awkwardly laughing, Trump Jr. said: “It took me 41 years to realize that I was probably a lot more like him than we ever thought.”

“Backed in a corner, we fight,” he continued. “But everyone once and awhile I get that call like, ‘Hey, you’re getting a little hot on social.’ I go, ‘Wait a minute!’” The president’s first born son also seemed to admit that his father generally goes through the White House operator instead of calling him directly.

“I will take your advice on anything,” Trump Jr. said of his dad. “I mean, this guy gets it, he understands life, he understands people, he understands human nature, you can really learn a lot from the guy, he’s amazing.”

But then one thing Trump Jr. doesn’t want to take his father’s advice on is… Twitter?

“This may be the one place where I’m just going to say, ‘I’m on my own,’” he added, “and maybe you don’t have the authority to start talking about this.”

Like the president, Trump Jr. has been known to spread baseless conspiracy theories on his Twitter account with no regard for accuracy.