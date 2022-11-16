Don Jr. and Ivanka Fail to Show Up for Trump’s 2024 Speech, Despite His Pleas

Two of Donald Trump’s adult children failed to make a cameo at their father’s 2024 presidential campaign announcement on Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago golf club.

Trump’s extremely online son Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter Ivanka both missed the MAGA-studded event.

As for Trump Jr., a source familiar told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night that the self-proclaimed “general of the meme wars” was partaking in a “hunting trip in the mountain west” and “couldn’t get a flight out to make it back for the speech because of bad weather.”

On the other hand, Ivanka Trump—who the former president pleaded with to make an appearance, according to the New York Post—is seeking to distance herself from politics altogether. While Trump Jr. intends to be active in his father’s 2024 campaign, Ivanka wants to prioritize her family and does not plan to participate in campaigning.

“This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” Ivanka said in a statement shared with The Daily Beast by an aide.

“I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward, I will do so outside the political arena,” she added.

The Post reported that Trump spent much of the weekend—which was also marked by the marriage ceremony of Trump's other daughter, Tiffany, at Mar-a-Lago—begged both Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner to attend his campaign event this week.

And while Ivanka chose to keep her distance, Kushner ultimately made an appearance at the speech on Tuesday.

The White House was often a difficult place for the pair—and both found themselves party to plenty of nasty Trumpworld feuds, including many which continue to this day.

Even recently, new footage emerged of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone calling Ivanka an “abortionist b****” while fuming over Trump’s decision not to issue a second pardon for the Republican operative’s Jan 6-related activities. Notably, Kushner was the point man on end-of-term Trump pardons.

“Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70. He’s coming to Miami. We will eject him from Miami very quickly; he will be leaving very quickly,” Stone fumed in the video obtained by The Daily Beast, taken by two Danish documentary filmmakers.

As for Ivanka, Stone said: “F*** you and your abortionist b**** daughter.”