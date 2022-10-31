CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Pelosi’s Husband’s Hammer Attack With Meme

    FOR THE LOLZ

    Zachary Petrizzo

    Politics Reporter

    Alex Wong/Getty Images

    Former President Donald Trump’s extremely online son Donald Trump Jr.—known to his followers as the “Meme Wars General”—couldn’t resist mocking Nancy Pelosi’s husband being assaulted by a hammer-wielding attacker. The meme Trump Jr. posted on Sunday night featured a pair of Hanes underwear and a hammer alongside the caption: “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.” Trump Jr. further commented: “If you switch out the hammer for a red feather boa, you can instantly transform yourself into a Hunter Biden.” Naturally, his followers went wild, and a few hours after posting the meme, he’d racked up over 50,000 likes. A Trump Jr. spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Sunday night.

    Donald Trump Jr. Instagram