Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Pelosi’s Husband’s Hammer Attack With Meme
Former President Donald Trump’s extremely online son Donald Trump Jr.—known to his followers as the “Meme Wars General”—couldn’t resist mocking Nancy Pelosi’s husband being assaulted by a hammer-wielding attacker. The meme Trump Jr. posted on Sunday night featured a pair of Hanes underwear and a hammer alongside the caption: “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.” Trump Jr. further commented: “If you switch out the hammer for a red feather boa, you can instantly transform yourself into a Hunter Biden.” Naturally, his followers went wild, and a few hours after posting the meme, he’d racked up over 50,000 likes. A Trump Jr. spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Sunday night.