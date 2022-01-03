Donald Trump Jr. Popped the Question to Kimberly Guilfoyle ‘Nearly a Year’ Ago
FELICITATIONS
The bachelor brigade is mourning the loss of another fallen soldier. Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are engaged, and have been for “nearly a year,” both the Daily Mail and Page Six have confirmed. The Mail reported Monday that Trump Jr., 44, got down on one knee on New Year’s Eve 2020. “They’ve been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years,” a source close to the happy couple said, adding, “They’ve kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York.” Other motivations for keeping things hush-hush have reportedly been their children—six between the pair—and the frenetic pace of their work. Speculation over an engagement arose over the weekend when Guilfoyle, 52, posted a photo to Instagram wearing a sizable rock on her left hand. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together,” the ex-Fox News personality wrote. Apparently the best is indeed yet to come.