Donald Trump Jr. to MAGA Fans: Please Wish My Dad a Happy Birthday—but Hand Over Your Money First
SHAMELESS GRIFT
Donald Trump Jr. has offered MAGA supporters the privilege of signing his father’s “official” birthday card—but only if they pay to do so. The offer (AKA stealth grift) was made in a fundraising email that went out late Tuesday, according to Business Insider. “My father has done so much for this great Country, and I know it would mean so much to him to see YOUR NAME on his OFFICIAL Birthday Card,” Trump Jr. was quoted telling fans in the email. Supporters were invited to write a message to the twice-impeached former president, with a price tag of at least $1 intended for his fundraising committee. The email also suggested amounts of up to $2,500. Lest any Trump supporters think they could honor his birthday differently, the message warned: “This is President Trump’s ONLY Official Birthday Card. So make sure you sign THIS ONE and not the other fake ones out there.” The email, sent out on June 14, Trump’s birthday, also contained a note of urgency: “HURRY—there’s not much time left. I can only save your spot for 20 MINUTES.” The offer came as Jan. 6 House investigators began to present their case alleging misappropriations from the Trump 2020 campaign’s post-election fundraising.