Don Jr. Bizarrely Gloats About Dad’s Anatomy

Donald Trump Jr. has gloated about his father’s family jewels in a truly bizarre social media post.

President Donald Trump’s 47-year-old son weighed in on the uproar over his father’s $300 million dollar ballroom vanity project Saturday by sharing a wild post on his Instagram story.

“The real Trump ballroom is the room he gives his balls in comparison to the leg crossing p---ies like Newsom and Obama,” reads the X post by comedian Adam Carolla.

Carolla paired his anatomical commentary with a photo of a tired-looking Trump seated with his knees apart, alongside images of former President Barack Obama and California Governor Gavin Newsom sitting with their legs crossed.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Newsom and Obama for comment.

Don Jr. has become one of his father’s top social media cheerleaders, churning out a barrage of memes and posts hyping up the 79-year-old president.

And while the commentary on his Trump’s nether regions could be his most awkward hypeman moment so far, it’s not the first time he has raised eyebrows for his social media antics.

The father of five posted a partially AI-generated image of Trump hurling a green dildo onto a basketball court of WNBA players from the roof of the White House in August. He was apparently referencing a series of incidents in which green dildos were thrown at WNBA players.

Before that, Don Jr. posted an AI-generated image of Trump in an all-denim outfit—a nod to Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle campaign—alongside a cringe-inducing caption.

“That Hanse… Um, Donald is so hot right now!!!” Don Jr. wrote, a reference to Owen Wilson’s character in 2001’s Zoolander.

For his part, the president’s son doesn’t seem to second-guess his online hijinks. He boasted about his posts during a CNBC interview Wednesday.

“I can tell when it’s a bad post,” Don Jr. said. “Sometimes I hit that send button, I know it’s a banger.“ He claimed during the interview that he had once been silenced by Twitter, citing a lack of retweets.

Obama, 64, and Newsom, 58, have both publicly slammed Trump’s lavish ballroom project, for which the president destroyed the White House’s East Wing.

Obama mocked Trump’s gilded White House makeover at a rally for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger Saturday.

“He has been focused on critical issues like paving over the Rose Garden so folks don’t get mud on their shoes, and gold plating the Oval Office and building a $300 million ballroom,” the former president said sarcastically.