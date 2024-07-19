Donald Trump, Jr. is turning a few heads after uploading a TikTok video in which he refers to his 17-year-old daughter, Kai, as “sexy.”

In the video selfie, the father-daughter duo were getting their hair and make-up done on Wednesday, just before Kai made her political debut at the Republican National Convention with a speech praising her grandfather, former President Donald Trump.

“Kai, what do you think,” Don Jr. asked his daughter. “[Does] getting makeup make me look sexy like you?”

She responded, “I think you look very beautiful.”

“Thank you, Kai. I’m glad you think I look very beautiful,” said Don Jr. “I don’t do this often, but in HD, you better do it!”

Commenters under the video quickly questioned Don Jr.’s choice of adjective about his daughter.

“WHY WOULD YOU SAY THAT 😭😭😭” wrote a commentator.

Another chimed in: “I’ve replayed this about 100 times to try and convince myself I must be mishearing what he said.”

At least two others pointed out that the remark appears to echo comments Don Jr.’s own father, the former president, has made about his own daughter (and Don Jr.’s sister), Ivanka, over the years.

Trump Sr. famously said during a 2006 appearance on The View that “perhaps [he’d] be dating” Ivanka if she wasn't his daughter.

That same year, on The Howard Stern Show, the former commander in chief noted Ivanka has “always been very voluptuous,” according to a roundup of similar comments compiled by the Independent in 2016. And earlier on Stern’s show, in 2003, the then-real estate mogul claimed his daughter has “the best body.”

“IT’S GENERATIONAL,” said one TikTok user about Don. Jr’s video.

Kai stepped into the spotlight on Wednesday in Milwaukee, calling her grandfather an “inspiration,” in front of the packed convention.

“He’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking,” she said. “When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me.”

Kai also pushed back about how the family patriarch comes across in the press in her speech.

“The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is,” she said. “He’s very caring and loving, he truly wants the best for this country.”