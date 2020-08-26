Donald Trump Jr. Denies RNC Speech Was Fueled by Cocaine, Blames Lighting for Sweaty Head
Donald Trump Jr. has denied that he prepared for his big Republican National Convention speech by snorting cocaine, blaming his glassy eyes and sweaty forehead on unflattering lighting conditions. Appearing on Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning, the president’s oldest son was asked about social-media speculation that he might have been high when addressing the RNC on Monday night. “I guess there must have been something with the lighting, but they started doing this trending thing,” he said, before bellowing the mock headline: “DONALD TRUMP JR.’S ON COCAINE.” Trump went on to repeat a joke he’d made on Twitter a day earlier and apparently believed to be very funny, saying that people accusing him of taking coke must have him “confused” with Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who has previously spoken openly about living with drug addiction.