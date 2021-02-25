Donald Trump Jr. Deposed in D.C. AG Inauguration Probe
Donald Trump Jr. was deposed as part of the Washington, D.C. attorney general’s probe of the 2017 presidential inauguration committee’s finances and spending. A court filing released late Tuesday shows that former President Donald Trump’s son was questioned Feb. 11 regarding the Trump Organization signing a contract for a block of rooms at the Loews Madison hotel. Trump’s company allegedly forwarded the invoice for the rooms, totaling $49,358.92, to the Presidential Inaugural Committee, which footed the bill. Trump Jr. and his brother Eric are both executive vice presidents at the Trump Organization. The attorney general’s office wrote that his testimony “raised further questions about the nature” of the payments. The attorney general deposed Ivanka Trump in the same probe two months prior.