‘Q AND A!’
Donald Trump Jr. Ends Book Event Abruptly After Far-Right Heckling
The protesters outside Donald Trump Jr.’s Triggered book event—organized by the Los Angeles chapter of Refuse Fascism—didn’t silence him Sunday. Instead, according to The Guardian, conservative fans inside got rowdy after being informed that Trump did not have time to take questions. Shouts of “U-S-A!” turned into louder chants of “Q and A! Q and A!,” and Trump tried to reason with the crowd. When that didn’t work, his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, told them, “You’re not making your parents proud by being rude and disruptive.” Soon after, The Guardian reports, the couple walked off the stage.