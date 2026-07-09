Trump Son Faces MAGA Revolt for Rejecting Conspiracy Claims

Charlie Kirk’s fans aren’t happy with the president’s eldest son.

Donald Trump Jr., 48, drew the ire of Kirk supporters for refusing to jump on conspiracy theories surrounding his killing, which has drawn fresh attention amid the trial of suspected shooter Tyler Robinson.

Trump Jr. teased in an Instagram video on Wednesday that he would do a deep dive into what he witnessed at the trial on his podcast Triggered.

Donald Trump Jr. drew the ire of Charlie Kirk loyalists with an Instagram post. Instagram screenshot/@DonaldTrumpJr

“We’re gonna also spend some time getting into, like, fact versus fiction,” he said. “We’re gonna get into all of the details of what I actually witnessed with my own two eyes.”

“I think there’s a big, big difference perhaps between what I’ve seen out there,” he went on. “This thing is certainly, to me at least, much more cut-and-dried than I thought it was going to be. But again, I think we do have to take some time to separate out the noise from reality.”

Trump Jr. teased that his podcast episode would be “a really big deal,” citing “all these things I had never seen before, video I’d not seen before, other evidence that really hasn’t been out there in the public domain for obvious reasons.”

Turning Point USA founder and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot dead in Utah in September 2025. David Ryder/REUTERS

Those comments didn’t sit well with Kirk’s supporters, who have repeatedly insisted that there’s a larger conspiracy behind his death. The right-wing activist was killed at one of his Turning Point USA events in Utah last year in a disturbing shooting that was caught on camera and blasted all over social media.

For instance, several people did not seem to be convinced that Kirk was shot with a .30-06 caliber rifle because there was no exit wound—and they made sure to let Trump Jr. hear their thoughts.

Instagram screenshot/@DonaldTrumpJr

“Tell us the truth. Do you actually believe that charlie got shot with a 30-06. As a hunter, tell us with your whole chest you believe that?” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section of Trump Jr.’s video.

Another user took a more sarcastic approach, writing, “Nice! Can you please go over the part where the 30-06 didn’t go through his superman neck because of course as a Hunter you would know his whole neck would have been shredded into pieces?? Right?? Thanks!😊”

“Can you also explain on live on how a 30.06 doesn’t leave an exit wound?” a third user asked.

Instagram screenshot/@DonaldTrumpJr

Other commenters didn’t seem willing to hear out Trump Jr.

“No one wants to hear a ‘trust me Bro, it’s him’ in grainy and edited videos,” one user said.

“Sounds like you were out there with all the grifters of the Charlie Kirk tragedy - no thanks , you’re not going to gaslight us,” another added.

Some commenters said they felt let down by Trump Jr.

“As a 3x Trump voter I am sickened by the betrayal you all have shown Charlie and our country. We the people are done buying the blatant lies. Charlie deserved so much better 💔” one user said.

Donald Trump Jr. spoke at Kirk's memorial event in Arizona. Daniel Cole/REUTERS

Another similarly wrote, “@donaldjtrumpjr I used to laugh at all of your hilarious memes, read your book, was a huge Trump supporter until 9/10. I’m just so damn disappointed in how this entire CK investigation has gone. Not to mention the Epstein nightmare. MANY others feel the same. I have to assume your family has been massively threatened. It’s the only thing that makes sense in not doing the right thing. 😞 #justiceforcharlie.”

One user offered a bonkers conspiracy theory without providing evidence.

Trump Jr. also spoke at a Turning Point USA event held after Kirk's death. Caitlin O'Hara/REUTERS

“Charlie wasn’t killed by a gunshot,” the commenter wrote. “Repeating that fake news doesn’t make it true... stop the lies & misinformation.”

The comments got a seal of approval from conservative podcaster Candace Owens, one of Kirk’s closest friends, who has also been floating conspiracies about his killing.

“Comments pass the vibe check,” she wrote.

Instagram screenshot/@DonaldTrumpJr

The Trump Organization, run by the president’s sons, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump Jr. spent more than an hour on his podcast dissecting the trial.

“The evidence to me seems even more overwhelming against Tyler Robinson than I ever actually would have thought … This one does not seem like a cover-up,” he said.