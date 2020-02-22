Donald Trump Jr. Given Coveted Permit to Hunt Alaskan Grizzly Bear

Read it at Guardian
Donald Trump Jr. has been granted one of just 27 permits to hunt Alaskan grizzly bears. The president’s son was one of three people who applied for the $160 early draw license, which helped ensure he got a spot; the other 24 posts are expected to be filled in later drawings. “We get thousands of applications,” said Eddie Grasser, wildlife conservation director for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. A Safari Club in Alaska also raffled off a week-long “dream hunt” with the president’s son that will take place on a yacht traveling along the Tongass National Forest coastline in southeastern Alaska.