Donald Trump Jr. Has Somehow Managed to Get a Book Deal

Anyone who’s stumbled across Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter feed will know that he’s an exciting literary talent that was just waiting to be discovered. Now, his time has come. Politico reports the president’s son has signed a book deal and his work is expected to be published later this year. The tome will focus on “politics, current events, and the future of the MAGA movement,” according to Politico’s sources. The deal was signed with Center Street Books after publisher Rolf Zettersten and Center Street negotiated with attorney and Trump’s literary agent, Tom Winters.