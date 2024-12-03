Donald Trump Jr. Is Adding Another ‘Woke-Free’ Company to His Resume

Donald Trump Jr. will join the board of a company that owns a conservative online marketplace.

President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son could be added to the board of PSQ Holdings, the owner of marketplace PublicSquare, as soon as Tuesday, Bloomberg reported. The move would mark Trump Jr.’s latest venture in the right-wing corporate world since reports emerged that he would not take up an official role in his father’s second administration.

PublicSquare has previously described itself as “America’s woke-free marketplace,” which seeks to give consumers a place where they can purchase everything their “family needs from businesses who respect traditional American values.” PublicSquare lists protecting “the family unit” and a commitment “to freedom and truth” among its values. It also says that it views the Constitution as “non-negotiable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

PublicSquare declined to comment when contacted by The Daily Beast. But the news of Trump Jr.’s apparently imminent addition to the board caused stock of PSQ Holdings to surge by over 130 percent in morning trading, according to CNBC . Trump Jr. is already an investor in the company and owns over 550,000 shares, Bloomberg reports.

The purported move comes after reports emerged last month that Trump Jr. would join the anti-woke venture capital firm 1789 Capital. The company invests in conservative businesses including former Fox News star Tucker Carlson’s media venture.

Last week, Trump Jr. also announced that he’d joined the advisory board of Unusual Machines, a small American drone and drone component manufacturer. “The need for drones is obvious. It is also obvious that we must stop buying Chinese drones and Chinese drone parts,” Trump Jr. said in a statement about his new role at the company. “I love what Unusual Machines is doing to bring drone manufacturing jobs back to the USA and am excited to take on a bigger role in the movement.”