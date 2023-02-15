Don Jr. Swears He’s Not on Coke—He’s Just ‘Impassioned’
MAD & FURIOUS
Donald Trump Jr. doesn’t like the coke accusations. The former president’s son went on his aptly titled Triggered podcast to hit back at claims he’s on drugs and rail about a double standard he feels is given to him and Hunter Biden. “I look at what they called me: a traitor,” Trump Jr. said. “Adam Schiff wanted to try me for treason, a crime punishable by death, but Hunter Biden can take a billion from China, work for Ukraine oligarchs, work for Russian oligarchs, money launder, be paid in diamonds off the books, not declare anything in taxes, drop guns in dumpsters across from high schools, and it’s like, ‘He’s an upstanding human being.’” Trump Jr.—who didn’t seem to grasp that Hunter Biden hasn’t been given a top job in politics by his daddy—has nevertheless been a regular thorn in his side, lobbing accusations at the president’s son that are routinely amplified by right-wing media. But just because Trump Jr. can be theatrical doesn’t mean he’s on drugs, he said. “I give an impassioned speech, and it’s ‘Don Jr. is on coke,’” he said, pointing out the hypocrisy he feels is delivered to him versus Biden, despite many GOP members of Congress actively trying to launch a probe into Biden.