Donald Trump Jr. Meets With the Jan. 6 Committee
Donald Trump Jr. met with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, Politico reports. “The select panel has indicated that it is interested in Trump Jr.’s knowledge of his father’s push to subvert the 2020 election,” the outlet reported. Of interest is a Jan. 6 text message sent by Don Jr. to former Trump administration chief of staff Mark Meadows in which he encouraged his dad to denounce the riot. At the end of April, reports emerged that the self-proclaimed general of the MAGA meme wars would voluntarily meet with the committee. (Reached for comment by The Daily Beast on Wednesday evening, Trump Jr. lawyer Alan Futerfas declined to comment.)