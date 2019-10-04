Donald Trump Jr., of All People, Is Mad About Nepotism Now

Quid pro “oh no!”

Donald Trump Junior, of all people, is very concerned about the allegations of nepotism benefiting Hunter Biden, and Donald Trump Senior has been retweeting Junior a lot, in an apparent show of solidarity.

Junior has taken to Twitter and Instagram to express his displeasure, using the hashtag #quidprojoe (get it?) to just ask: “You think there a chance in hell that if I did this the media would give me a pass like they’re doing to Hunter Biden and #QuidProJoe???” Junior even shared the Nickelback's "Photograph" video redone to feature a photo of Hunter and Joe golfing with a Ukrainian gas executive after Twitter took down his dad’s post about it for the copyright violation.