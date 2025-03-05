Politics

Donald Trump Jr. Parades New Girlfriend Bettina Anderson at Dad’s Big Speech

ALL LOVED UP

The couple first made headlines in December last year.

Yasmeen Hamadeh
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Donald Trump Jr. (R) arrives with Bettina Anderson ahead of US President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Yasmeen Hamadeh

Yasmeen Hamadeh

Night News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsHomeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Insults Canadians in Bizarre Stunt at U.S. Border
Conrad Quilty-Harper
RoyalistMeghan Markle Wants to Be Addressed by a New Name
Tom Sykes
PoliticsSocial Security Checks Could Stop Going Out by April, Ex-Head Warns
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsRepublican Senator Accused of Fling With Sexting-Mad General
Josh Fiallo
PoliticsTrudeau Reveals the Real Reason Trump Wants to Start ‘Dumb’ Trade War
Liam Archacki