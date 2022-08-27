Donald Trump Jr. Posts Obscene Meme About His Father’s Crotch
‘REDACT THIS’
Donald Trump Jr. responded to the release of the heavily redacted affidavit that provided justification for the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago by posting a meme on his Instagram account of his father, former President Donald Trump, with a comically large black bar over his crotch. “Redact this!!!” Trump Jr. captioned the photo. The meme follows similarly solicitous comments from Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who recently said that Trump, along with Ron DeSantis, has “BDE” or “big dick energy.” Trump made the same claim about his own genitalia during a 2016 Republican primary debate after Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) made a crack about the size of his hands. And yet, in her memoir Full Disclosure, porn star Stormy Daniels famously claimed Trump’s “unusual penis” resembled “the mushroom character in Mario Kart.”