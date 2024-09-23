Donald Trump Jr. Pushes Debunked Kamala Harris Teleprompter Claim

Donald Trump Jr. reposted a claim Sunday that Kamala Harris used a teleprompter during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The accusation was quickly debunked by supporters of the Democratic presidential nominee, who insisted that Winfrey was using the teleprompter and not Harris.

The lines on the prompter were reportedly being fed to the former daytime TV queen as she wound up the virtual interview Thursday.

That didn’t prevent online critics from criticizing Harris for her answers to softball questions and suggesting that she was being fed the questions and answers.

The attacks feed into the narrative from Republicans and some sections of the media that the vice president is steering clear of tough questions and uncontrolled interviews.

Winfrey has made no secret that she is a fervent Harris supporter, and the event was more of a fan zone than a forum for political debate.

One fact-checker wrote on X that it is clear from the sound on the video that “the words on the screen match what Oprah is saying. Additionally, the teleprompter is positioned well outside Harris’s line of sight, making it impossible for her to read from it.”

Social media users also suggested the Zoom audience for the Winfrey interview was faked to appear bigger by using images of some virtual attendees more than once.

The Harris campaign has not addressed the speculation.