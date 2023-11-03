CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Don Jr. Referenced a Fake SBF Pic in His Creepy Request to Courtroom Sketch Artist
EWW
Read it at Insider
Donald Trump Jr. appeared to be so preoccupied with how he was depicted in court on Thursday that he approached a courtroom sketch artist, showed her an overly flattering sketch of Sam Bankman-Fried, and asked the artist to “make me look sexy.” “He said, ‘Did you see the one they made of Sam Bankman-Fried? It made him look like a superstar,’” Reuters’ sketch artist Jane Rosenberg recalled to Insider. However, the image he pulled up on his phone of Bankman-Fried was clearly a fake, showing the usually disheveled crypto fraudster with a comically chiseled jaw. Trump Jr. confirmed the creepy interaction, joking on social media that it seemed “like a reasonable ask.”