Don Jr. Says COVID Deaths Are ‘Almost Nothing’ on Day 1,000-Plus Die
TOOL TIME
Presidential son Donald Trump Jr., wearing a pullover emblazoned with his first name, repeatedly claimed on Thursday night that coronavirus deaths had dropped to “almost nothing”—despite the fact that more than 1,000 Americans had died from the virus already that day.
Dismissing the surging number of daily coronavirus cases across the nation, the Trump scion insisted on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle that the CDC was focusing on infections instead of deaths because “the numbers are almost nothing,” adding that “we’ve gotten control” of the virus due to therapeutics. “If you look at my Instagram, it’s gone to almost nothing,” he added. “We’ve gotten a hold of it.”
On Thursday, the United States logged more than 80,000 new COVID-19 cases, and 1,016 Americans died from the disease. Overall, the nation has suffered nearly 230,000 deaths and over 9 million people have been infected.