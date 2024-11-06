Donald Trump Jr. Says He’ll Flee the U.S. If His Father Loses

Donald Trump Jr. suggested he won’t stick around the United States if Kamala Harris win the 2024 presidential election.

“If we don’t win, then I’ll probably, you know, the way the Democrats function, I’m going to have to fly to a non-extradition country and just, you know, take up shop there so I don’t end up in the gulags with Elon and everyone else,” Trump Jr. said in a TikTok live Tuesday.

The former president’s son caveated the comment by claiming he was “only partially kidding.”

Trump Jr. is eligible for Czech citizenship through his mother, Ivana Trump. The 46 year-old businessman also speaks fluent Czech.

In August, his father made a similar claim, telling Elon Musk “If something happens with this election, which would be a horror show, we’ll meet the next time in Venezuela, because it’ll be a far safer place to meet than our country.”

Trump Jr.’s off-the-cuff remark echoed right-wing rhetoric accusing Democrats of politically persecuting Republicans.

Although the former president‘s son didn’t elaborate on why he would allegedly “end up in the gulags,” false claims of “weaponizing” the Department of Justice against Donald Trump and other MAGA allies have dominated right-wing messaging throughout the 2024 presidential election.

If his father wins, however, Trump Jr. said he would be “be fairly busy” working on transition efforts and ensuring that the “scumbags from last time” are removed from power.

“One way or the other,” he said. “We’ll either be busy or relaxed, or in hiding.”

