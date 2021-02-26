Donald Trump Jr: My Dad Showed Republicans Don’t Have to ‘Lose Gracefully’
YOU DON’T SAY?
Fifty days after former President Donald Trump incited an insurrectionist mob to stop a peaceful transfer of power, Donald Trump Jr. boasted on Thursday night that his father has shown the Republican Party how not to “lose gracefully.”
Appearing on informal Trump adviser Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, Don Jr. complained that the Republican Party isn’t pushing back against Democrats and needs to follow his dad’s example.
“The Republicans aren’t willing to do it. They have shown that over the decades,” the ex-presidential scion blustered. “They’d just rather lose gracefully, I guess. That’s not really a plan that I would go with. It’s what they have done. Donald Trump has shown that you don't have to do that. You can actually push back.”